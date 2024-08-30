ROTHERHAM United manager Steve Evans has confirmed that the club are working towards bringing in one more signing to take their total of summer recruits of 15 – with the League One outfit having two targets.

Evans, whose side welcome Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday lunch-time, also stated that no leading players will be leaving the club.

The Millers chief did not reveal the position where he is seeking to strengthen, although speaking earlier this week, he said that he would like to add a midfielder and a number ten if possible.

Evans had been interested in Sheffield United stalrey Sydie Peck, but the Championship club have stated that the player will not be leaving Bramall Lane on loan before the end of the window.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Evans, who had a meeting with chairman Tony Stewart and director of football Rob Scott on Thursday morning, said: “I don't think it's going to be extremely busy, certainly in terms of outs. That'll be a 'no'.

"It's well-documented that there were bids on the table for two of our players last week. The bidding clubs have been told clearly that those players are not available so that's gone away.

"We're trying to work on one more signing. We should know by mid-afternoon whether we've got some joy from our hard work.