Rotherham United transfer news: Blow for Matt Hamshaw has key player decides to leave
The Millers had offered the versatile 27-year-old a new contract to replace the deal that extends at the end of the month, but Odoffin has now told them he will not be taking it up.
The news if a blow to manager Matt Hamshaw as he looks to rebuild after a disappointing season in League One in 2024-25.
Odoffin made over 100 appearances for the club in a variety of positions after joining from Hamilton Academical, and his work in the community only added to his popularity.
He was part of the team which won promotion from League One and the Football League Trophy in 2022-23, scoring the goal which confirmed their place in the division.
Rotherham thanked Odoffin for letting them know in good time so they can move on with alternative plans.
“We’re really disappointed that Haks sees his future away from Rotherham United, but we also understand it for all the reasons he has detailed in the many discussions we have had about his future," said Hamshaw.
“With the chairman’s backing and his own desire to try and retain the player’s services, we can rest assured that we tabled an offer and negotiated to a point which we felt as a football club represented how highly we think of Haks. A player of his talents will understandably have enticing offers elsewhere and his performances have been so good for a long time now that we absolutely don’t begrudge him that.
“He has been first class for this football club both as a player and an ambassador in the community and I am 100 per cent confident that you won’t find anybody who has encountered him throughout the last four years that says otherwise. Haks has been a big a champion in the community as he has a winner on the pitch.
“On behalf of all the players he has played alongside and the staff and supporters that he has represented, I want to say a huge thank you to him.
“I want to make it explicitly clear that while we saw a big future for Haks here, he leaves the club with our sincere best wishes for whatever comes next.
“We’re grateful too, that he has informed us of his decision early and been honest and transparent with us throughout the process.
“The ruthless world of football means that as a manager and with the help of Rob Scott and his recruitment team, we now have to focus our attentions on the next target, but it is only through Haks’ authenticity that we are able to do that.
“It’s obviously not the outcome we would have liked, but I am really keen to keep our supporters in the loop as to where we’re at both on and off the pitch. I’ve always believed that honesty is the best policy and I’ll be doing everything I can to be transparent with the fans so that we are all singing from the same hymn sheet moving forwards.”