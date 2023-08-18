The 25-year-old has been a very visible presence around his new team-mates for some time now but it has taken until the third week of the season for the deal to be signed off and a work permit given. The Millers paid extra to "fast-track" the process.Tiehi played 19 games on loan at Wigan Athletic from Slovan Liberec in the second half of last season and it was his physical attributes which caught Taylor's eye."He's a player with the kind of physical profile we targeted at the start of the window,” he said. “He's got 'legs' and physicality."He's not a monster in terms of size but he plays like that, if that makes sense. He covers the ground so well."Anyone who saw anything of Wigan in the second half of last season will know what he did for that team in a difficult situation (the Latics were relegated amidst serious financial problems)."He's just turned 25 so he's a good age. He will only get better. We need to give him a bit of time. There are still parts of his game that are very raw but he's an exciting prospect."Tiehi's presence could also have a tactical knock-on for the likes of the fit-again Ben Wiles."His arrival allows us to move other bodies in that midfield group further up the pitch," he said. "It's a big signing and a big investment for ourselves."He hasn't played a load of games to date so he's fresh in his body and mind. We're excited about what he can do for us straight away but we've got to take his game to another level."A lot of the players we are trying to bring to our club on a permanent basis have to have a resale value in the future."Tiehi has signed a three-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.Taylor seemed relieved to finally get the deal done."It's been a strange six weeks," he commented."It's been one of the worst-kept secrets in football history, the fact he's been training with us, he's been present at some of our games and then trained on the pitch after those games."We've not been able to hide it very well. At a club like Rotherham everything gets out no matter what."I'm delighted it's over the line. Fingers crossed international clearance goes through in time for the weekend."He's a player we targeted right at the beginning of the recruitment process."We understood the situation. As much as it was frustrating for everyone – for Christ more than anyone else – we have worked through it."The only thing he is missing is game-time. He's trained consistently and is injury-free. The minutes he gets in the next few matches will be dependent on how he is feeling."