Rotherham United transfer news: First addition of window brings League One promotion experience
The midfielder joins on loan from Championship side Oxford United until the end of the season.
The Burton-born 23-year-old made over 150 appearances for Derby County after coming through the youth ranks there.
That included 23 league starts and 15 substitute appearances as the Rams won automatic promotion from League One last season, scoring three goals.
But the England youth international returned to the Championship with Oxford, who signed him last summer after winning promotion through the play-offs.
Sibley has found game-time hard to come by with the Us, making his only league start for them in November. He has come off the bench a further 10 times, scoring a point-saving goal at relegation rivals Portsmouth in September, and has started all three cup games Oxford have played this season.
Players who have experienced promotion from the third tier was a big feature of manager Steve Evans' recruitment in the summer.
After a poor start to the season, the Millers are seven points outside the paly-off places as they look to bounce back from last season's relegation from the Championship. But they have a game in hand and the momentum of six matches unbeaten, alternating between draws and wins.
They are at Burton Albion on Saturday.
