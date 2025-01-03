Rotherham United transfer news: Former Huddersfield Town winger to remain in League One despite ending loan

Joseph Hungbo has become the second Rotherham United loanee in as many days recalled by his parent club, but the winger will remain in League One.

The winger was recalled by Nuremberg so he could be sold to the Millers’ League One rivals Wigan Athletic. He joins them on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

It follows the return of Esapa Osong to Nottingham Forest.

Both will free up space for the new players Steve Evans wants to bring in to revitalise a squad which has under-performed in the first half of the season.

NO GOALS: Joseph Hungbo found the net against Sheffield United in pre-season, but not in competitive football

Whereas Osong made just one league start for the Millers, and was struggling with a groin problem – the latest in a number of injuries – when he left, former Huddersfield Town player Hungo has been more involved but only five of his 13 league appearances have come from the start, just one in December, in the 1-1 draw with Stockport County.

The 24-year-old failed to find the net or make an assist during his loan.

Hungbo spent the second half of 2022-23 on loan at Huddersfield from Watford, before moving permanently to Nuremberg at the end of that season.

There are also reports in Scotland that centre-back Jamie McCart has agreed a pre-contract to join Hearts when his Millers deal expires in the summer, but that the Edinburgh club are open to negotiating to buy the 27-year-old immediately.

Expected to be promotion contenders after their summer revamp, Rotherham are 17th in the table, and Evans says he is looking to bring in "two or three" players this month, with the numbers balanced by departures.