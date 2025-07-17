Rotherham United transfer news: Highly-rated youngster returns after unlucky break first time around

Dan Gore is back for another crack at Rotherham United after his first spell was ruined by injury.

The highly-rated Manchester United midfielder has joined on a season-long loan.

This will be the third loan of the 20-year-old's career and although both the previous two were ruined by injury, he made enough of an impression at the New York Stadium to be invited back.

Gore broke a metatarsal after making his Millers debut from the bench in February, making Sam Nombe's goal in a 2-1 defeat at eventual League One champions Birmingham City.

He was able to return for the final two matches of the season, by which time Matt Hamshaw had taken over.

Gore has captained the Red Devils' under-21s having been part of their 2022 Youth Cup-winning team, and reserve team player of the year the following season. He is an England Under-20 international.

He made his first-team debut in a League Cup win over Crystal Palace in September 2023. He also made his Premier League debut against Aston Villa that year.

Gore made just one appearance on loan at Port Vale in the second half of the 2023-24 season before injury got the better of him.

HE'S BACK: Midfielder Dan Gore has returned to Rotherham United for a second loan (Image courtesy of Rotherham United)

Gore is only Hamshaw's fourth signing of the summer, and he is anxious for more.

On Tuesday he revealed he was hoping to complete deals for midfielders Dru Yearwood and Josh Benson, both of whom have been on trial with the Millers. Benson was released by Barnsley at the end of last season.