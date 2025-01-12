Rotherham United transfer news: League One rivals send striker back from loan
Kayode made just two starts for the Shrews, one in the League Cup, where he scored his only goal, against Notts County. He was off the field for the penalty shoot-out his side won after a 3-3 draw.
It was the 24-year-old seventh loan. Having not played for Rotherham this season, so would be able to go out on loan once again. Players cannot play for three teams in a single season.
Kayode made his Millers debut in 2017, but has made just six league starts in that time. He has kicked off 38 matches with other clubs.
His only league goal for Rotherham came at Wimbledon in February 2022.
The news comes after midfielder Christ Tiehi completed a permanent move to Hungarian club Diosgyori VTK.
The Frenchman was keen to return to the continent having struggled to spend time with his family in England due to post-Brexit visa restrictions.
The fee Rotherham have received is undisclosed, but manager Steve Evans said on Friday it would exceed the then-club record fee they paid for him in 2023, which was thought to be approaching £1m.
