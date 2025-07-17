Rotherham United transfer news: Matt Hamshaw hoping for help after 'more risks than I ever have' taken

Matt Hamshaw is desperate for reinforcements quickly after admitting he has had to ask too much of some of his Rotherham United players in the early part of pre-season.

So far the Millers have only added three players to their squad – midfielder Kian Spence, goalkeeper Ted Cann and centre-back Lenny Agbaire.

So of course Sod's Law has piled on injuries, with striker Josh Kayode set for minor knee surgery which could keep him out for four to six weeks, and fellow forward Ciaran McGuckin picking up an ankle problem which could keep him out for three to four weeks.

Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson missed Tuesday's 3-0 friendly win at Harrogate Town with a toe injury, but could be involved in Saturday's game with Sheffield United.

Rotherham's starting XI included trialist Dru Yearwood, with another midfielder – former Barnsley man Josh Benson – coming off the bench. None of the Millers' last four substitutes had numbers on their backs as he turned to his academy to fill out the numbers.

"If I'm honest we've probably had to take more risks than I ever have done this pre-season because of the number of bodies we've got," said Hamshaw, who is in his first pre-season as a manager but certainly not as a coach. "We didn't have the luxury of academy players out in Portugal so I've had to ask players to do things that fundamentally I wouldn't usually do.

"However, I think it speaks volumes for the group that they're all buying into it. I had lads saying they could stay on during Tuesday's game, which is amazing to hear as a manger.

"But we have to look after them to make sure that the Port Vale game (Rotherham's first in next season's League One, on August 2) is when we're ready to go and everyone is fit and able.

UNDER-STAFFED: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw congratulates Jordan Hugill on his hat-trick against Harrogate Town (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We definitely need to add because we need to give them some respite. They're playing more minutes than I would like."

As well as looking to sign up Yearwood and Benson this week, wing-backs are a particular focus for Hamshaw, with Tuesday's hat-trick for half-time substitute Jordan Hugill a reminder of what the powerful targetman can do with the right delivery.

"We were really fortunate when I was here as a coach in that we always had really good wing-backs – thinking about Cheo Ogbene and Mickel Miller brings a tear to me eye, there was Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Ryan Giles, Shane Ferguson... a number of options," said Hamshaw. "That's what I'm trying to get.

"That isn't easy, hence why I'm looking everywhere."

Rotherham have been linked with Heerenveen right-back Denzel Hall.

A striker and another centre-back are also on the list, but Agbaire caught the eye in his 45-minute run-out as the middle man in a three. Although he was with the squad at their training camp in Portugal, the announcement of the 20-year-old's arrival from Celtic only came 75 minutes before kick-off at Wetherby Road, allowing him to get more involved with his team-mates.

But whilst Hamshaw has been frustrated not to bring in more players, he says he is not panicking.

"I've been really specific on the targets I wanted. I could have signed a number of players," he said.

"I'm not panicking because I think I know what is hopefully going to come off in these next few weeks.

"I thought Jack Holmes did well at Harrogate (as the right wing-back). Reece James can play as wing-back but fundamentally they're the areas we need.

"Fingers crossed, touch wood, I'm hopeful we can bring that in, hopefully in the coming days but if not, the coming weeks."