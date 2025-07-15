Rotherham United transfer news: Millers add Celtic youngster
The 20-year-old has signed a three-year contract after the Millers agreed an undisclosed fee.
Agbaire was expected to make his debut n Tuesday's friendly at League Two Harrogate Town.
He made five senior appearances for Celtic, with his four league outings all coming from the substitute's bench.
But he also made 16 appearances on loan at Ayr United this year, including in both legs of their play-off to reach the Scottish Premiership. Ayr won the first leg of their semi-final at Patrick Thistle, only to lose on aggregate.
The MIllers lost key players Cameron Humphreys and Hakeem Odoffin at the end of their contracts this summer.
Matt Hamshaw, in his first pre-season as a manager, is still looking to add to his squad, particularly in midfield and up front, ahead of the opening weekend of the campaign on August 2.
