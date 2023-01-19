ROTHERHAM UNITED head coach Matt Taylor says that the club have received no follow-up offers for star duo Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene this week following bids earlier in the January window.

Ogbene, out of contract this summer and appearing reluctant to sign a new deal, has been linked with several clubs including Swansea and Millwall, while the Millers have rebuffed an offer from Middlesbrough for midfielder Barlaser, who is another who has shown no inclination to agree fresh deals with his deal expiring in June.

Reports emerged last week that Boro have seen a £900,000 bid turned down for Barlaser, only for Taylor to clarity that the number mentioned was not correct.

On whether there have been follow-up bids for the pair, Taylor said: "Not this week, no.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"The window is the window and you never know what is around the corner at any time. We are only halfway through it and trying to get our business done at our end and part of our business is keeping hold of our better players.

"We know there are certain situations where as the window goes on, as always, we have to make the best decision for ourselves and the football club."

On the incoming front, the Millers have been linked with Norwich striker Jordan Hugill.

Young Manchester United forward Charlie McNeill is another name linked.

Taylor added: "They are both players who are contracted elsewhere and it would be wrong for me to speak about those players when there's a game at the weekend where they could be playing a part in that. It's come to a point where we have to be respectful of what is happening elsewhere.

"It has not always been shown to us (in terms of) those levels of respect in terms of our players' names getting talked about here, there and everywhere and getting leaked out to the press. I am at a point now where I don't really want to talk about individual names.

"Everyone knows we are looking to sign forwards and centre forwards. The players mentioned are good players, but it would be wrong for me to speak any further."

Meanwhile, the Millers have been handed a fitness boost ahead of the trip to Watford with Grant Hall back in training, while three other players could be available for the home derby with Sheffield Unite.

Taylor said: "The positive news is that Grant Hall has got through the week's training and that's a really big boost. I rate him as a player and he's an outstanding individual and we have generally been a better team when he's been on the pitch.

"He's had a pretty torrid time in the last eight weeks or so. He had an initial hamstring strain in the game at Norwich and we thought we'd got him back to fitness and it broke down again. But he (now) looks in good shape.

