ROTHERHAM UNITED have completed a big-money deal to sign Exeter City striker Sam Nombe – with the Championship club having broken their transfer record for the second time in a fortnight.

It is understood that the deal is worth £1m. Nombe has signed a four-year contract with the Millers, who brought in midfielder Christ Tiehi earlier this month for a fee between £400,000 and £500,000.

The move sees Nombe, 24, reunite with Millers chief and ex-Exeter manager Matt Taylor, who brought him to Devon from MK Dons in the summer of 2021.

The future of Nombe, who hit 17 goals for the Grecians last term, has been the subject of plenty of speculation throughout the close season.

DERBY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Sam Nombe of Exeter in action during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Exeter City at Pride Park Stadium on October 25, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Millers' Yorkshire rivals Barnsley also made a move for Nombe, but the lure of joining a club in the Championship proved a big attraction to the Croydon-born player, who has also been linked with the likes of Birmingham City and Wrexham.

Nombe is available for Saturday's Championship home clash with Norwich City.

Taylor said: “We’re pleased to welcome him to the football club, he’ll improve our attacking options and I’m looking forward to working with Sam again.

"He has pace and power, he’s a ‘Rotherham United’ player who has scored goals consistently over the last few seasons.

Sam Nombe, pictured in Millers colours. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC.

"We could have loaned a player from a Premier League club, but we want to progress and I see Sam as a good investment, not just for now but for the coming seasons as well.

"He’s a good character and he’ll take on the challenge, which is what I stand for and the club stands for. He’s a certain type of profile and one we’ve been looking for.”

Speaking on Tuesday night, Exeter manager Gary Caldwell confirmed that the club have accepted a 'couple of bids' for Nombe.

Nombe's arrival adds a badly-named new striking option to the Millers' ranks.

The Millers chief has targeted three signings in the final week of the window, while some fringe players could also leave the club, who sold key midfielder Ben Wiles for a seven-figure fee to Huddersfield Town at the end of last week.