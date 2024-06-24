Rotherham United transfer news: Millers claw some money back as defender moves back to Championship
The right-back joined Peterborough United on a season-long loan in 2023-24 and although he was recalled in January, he could do nothing to stop the Millers sliding into League One.
His first season at the New York Stadium was badly hampered by a recurring ankle problem.
The Millers are thought to have made a profit on the player they bought from Luton Town for an undisclosed fee two years ago.
Oxford won May's League One play-offs, which featured Barnsley.
Although all eight signings – Jonson Clarke-Harris, Joe Powell, Joe Rafferty, Liam Kelly, Sean Raggett, Reece James, Zak Jules and Shaun McWilliams – made in a whirlwind start by new Rotherham manager Steve Evans have come on free transfers, he has hinted that at times chairman Tony Stewart has had to push the boat out to force deals over the line, so the business cannot all be one way.
Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson joined Stoke City last month for a fee expected to rise to £1m.
Rotherham will find out on Wednesday morning their fixture schedule for the upcoming League One campaign, their first after a two-year spell in the Championship.
Later that day they will take their place in the League Cup first-round draw, and the following day they will discover which under-21 side they will face in the group stage of the Football League Trophy. They already know they will play Mansfield Town and Bradford City.
