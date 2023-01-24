ROTHERHAM UNITED are close to securing a much-needed addition on the striker front in the shape of experienced Championship frontman Jordan Hugill.

Bringing in a 'Championship-ready' forward has been at the top of Matt Taylor's wish-list since the start of the January window and the club have now made a firm move to sign the former Middlesbrough, West Ham and QPR striker.

The 30-year-old Norwich City striker, has been interesting several clubs.

New Canaries boss David Wagner is keen to offload several squad players to free up space for potential new arrivals at Carrow Road.

Former Middlesbrough striker Jordan Hugill wearing a Kick it out t-shirt prior to a Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: PA

Taylor was asked about Hugill, who has also been linked with Birmingham and Derby County and young Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill ahead of last weekend's trip to Watford.

He said: "They are both players who are contracted elsewhere and it would be wrong for me to speak about those players when there's a game at the weekend where they could be playing a part in that.

"It's come to a point where we have to be respectful of what is happening elsewhere.

"It has not always been shown to us (in terms of) those levels of respect in terms of our players' names getting talked about here, there and everywhere and getting leaked out to the press. I am at a point now where I don't really want to talk about individual names."

