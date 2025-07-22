Rotherham United transfer news: Millers land wing-back

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 19:30 BST
Rotherham United have completed the signing of defender Marvin Kaleta from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell has signed a two-year contract with the prospect of another 12 months to follow.

Kaleta can play on both sides, but is likely to fill the spot at right wing-back.

Rotherham have repurposed winger Jack Holmes to play there in pre-season, but a more specialist player was a priority for manager Matt Hamshaw.

SIGNING IN: Rotherham United new boy Marvin Kaleta (Image: Rotherham United)

The Steelman generally used a back three under manager Michael Wimmer, who moved back to his native Germany late in the campaign.

Kaleta started 13 league games and came off the bench in another net. He did not find the net.

He did not play senior football for Wolves, but did feature in the Football League Trophy, including a game at Derby County when Hamshaw was on the Rams' coaching staff.

