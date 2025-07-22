Rotherham United transfer news: Millers land wing-back

Rotherham United have completed the signing of defender Marvin Kaleta from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell has signed a two-year contract with the prospect of another 12 months to follow.

Kaleta can play on both sides, but is likely to fill the spot at right wing-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham have repurposed winger Jack Holmes to play there in pre-season, but a more specialist player was a priority for manager Matt Hamshaw.

SIGNING IN: Rotherham United new boy Marvin Kaleta (Image: Rotherham United)

The Steelman generally used a back three under manager Michael Wimmer, who moved back to his native Germany late in the campaign.

Kaleta started 13 league games and came off the bench in another net. He did not find the net.