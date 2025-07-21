Rotherham United transfer news: Millers make third midfield addition in less than a week

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 21st Jul 2025, 18:31 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 18:32 BST
Rotherham United have signed Josh Benson are the midfielder was released by Barnsley at the end of last season.

Benson is the third midfielder the Millers have signed in under a week, following Dan Gore on loan from Manchester United and Dru Yearwood, who was also a free agent who impressed on trial.

More to follow...

