Rotherham United transfer news: Millers sign League One winner on two-year contract
Defender Joe Rafferty will bring his experience of winning promotion from League One with Portsmouth.
The 30-year-old right-back made 39 appearances in Pompey's title-winning season, 36 from the start.
Rafferty was also considered one of the dressing room leaders.
But his Fratton Park contract expires next month, and Evans has been quick to jump in. The Merseysider will sign a two-year contract as soon as he becomes a free agent.
He follows the signing of Jonson Clarke-Harris, who will join on a free transfer from Peterborough United this summer.
Rotherham have aso sold goalkeeper Viktor Johansson after Stoke City triggered his release clause.
Rotherham were comfortably bottom of the Championship last season and former manager Evans has been brought back with a brief to get the Millers back there at the first attempt.
Evans has taken back control of transfer from Rob Scott, who was promoted to director of football with the December appointment of Leam Richardson.
Rafferty, who can also play at wing-back or in midfield, started his career with Rochdale, where he also won promotion, this time to League One, in a six-and-a-half year stay. He had three-and-a-half seasons with Preston North End in the Championship before moving to Portsmouth in 2022.
More to follow...
