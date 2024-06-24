Rotherham United transfer news: Millers turn to neighbours Sheffield Wednesday for signing number 10
Dawson replaces Viktor Johansson, who joined Stoke City for a fee set to rise to around £1m, at the end of the season.
Dawson, 28, will join on a free transfer next month after being released by his boyhood club at the end of last season despite having been first-choice goalkeeper for lengthy spells over the last 18 months.
In all he made 102 league starts for the Owls, the preferred choice between the sticks from October until the January loan arrival of James Beadle from Brighton and Hove Albion.
In the previous campaign he won the battle with David Stockdale in December and was in goal for his club's dramatic League One play-off campaign.
Dawson is particularly skilled at saving penalties, having kept out 10 in his professional career, but his promotion-winning experience which will have most appealed to manager Steve Evans.
The Millers have now made 10 signings in this transfer window, all on free transfers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.