Rotherham United transfer news: Millers turn to neighbours Sheffield Wednesday for signing number 10

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has signed a two-year contract with Rotherham United.

Dawson replaces Viktor Johansson, who joined Stoke City for a fee set to rise to around £1m, at the end of the season.

Dawson, 28, will join on a free transfer next month after being released by his boyhood club at the end of last season despite having been first-choice goalkeeper for lengthy spells over the last 18 months.

In all he made 102 league starts for the Owls, the preferred choice between the sticks from October until the January loan arrival of James Beadle from Brighton and Hove Albion.

In the previous campaign he won the battle with David Stockdale in December and was in goal for his club's dramatic League One play-off campaign.

Dawson is particularly skilled at saving penalties, having kept out 10 in his professional career, but his promotion-winning experience which will have most appealed to manager Steve Evans.