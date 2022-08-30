Rotherham United transfer news: Paul Warne expecting a quiet window despite Cameron Humphreys injury blow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The central defender has made a positive impact since joining from Zolte Waregem in the summer, a regular in a back three which has conceded three goals in seven games this season, but Warne feels he is well stocked for centre-backs regardless.

And despite casting his eye around for another centre-forward and allowing Josh Kayode to join Milton Keynes Dons on loan, he does not anticipate a new face there before Thursday's 11pm deadline either.

INJURY BLOW: Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys (right) challenging Troy Deeney of Birmingham City

Wing-back Cohen Bramall has a chance of facing Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday after better-than-expected news after the scan on the injury he picked up in Saturday's game against Birmingham City. Another unnamed player is also a doubt for the midweek match.

"I don't honestly know on Cameron, although I expect him to be out," revealed Warne. "I haven't got his results yet.

"I have got Cohen's back and he hasn't done anything too bad. I have to make a decision on whether I let him play a part on Wednesday or not.

"I've got another issue with another player I don't want to mention but apart from that there are no other (new) problems."

Asked how long Humphreys could be out for, Warne said: "I'm not playing a mind-game with Sunderland, I think he's out until the international break, I don't think we'll see him in the next five games, but I haven't got x-ray eyes either, it could come back as a grade one or a grade three.

"The day after he was walking fine and wasn't in so much pain, which is a good sign, however everybody reacts differently. I don't see us seeing him any time soon.

"His start has been excellent so it's disappointing because we hadn't overloaded him. He didn't play midweek in the (League Cup) game.

"That's always the same in football. One of our next games is Sheff U and I saw how many they have out - everyone suffers with injuries. You can do all the best protocols but the best players in the world get injured.

"It's a blow for him. I knew it was serious because he came past me and looked a bit teary, which is never a good sign. It's disappointing but as ever it's next man up."

Asked about the prospect of signing another striker before the deadline, Warne replied: "No, I don't think so as I sit here now and look on my wall at names, I don't believe any of them will be coming through the doors.

"I've got 23 pros at the club excluding the first years, and we've got four or five out. if we can get someone in who improves us and is affordable and available, ticks all those boxes, it would be nice to strengthen somewhere but honestly I don't think that'll happen.

"We've got six centre-halves for three positions and Peter Kioso who's coming back (from injury) can play there as well. Every manager wants to strengthen but you have to do it the right way."As I speak now, hand on heart I don't foresee any new players coming through the door. However, someone might become available in our remit."