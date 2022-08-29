Rotherham United striker Josh Kayode leaves on season-long loan - although Millers have recall clause

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal contains a clause which allows the Millers to recall the 22-year-old in January.

Kayode has found game-time hard to come by in his five years at the club, making just six league starts. His two goals for the club both came last season.

MOVING ON: Joshua Kayode has left Rotherham United on loan

Meanwhile, Kayode has had loans at Chesterfield, Gateshead and Carlisle United.

His 2022-23 was delayed by injury but he made a substitute appearance against Morecambe in the League Cup.

Rotherham are still looking for another striker in the transfer window, although manager Paul Warne seems far from certain he will get one. Former Middlesbrough striker and Barnsley loanee Ashley Fletcher was one of his targets, but joined Wigan Athletic instead.