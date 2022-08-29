Rotherham United striker Josh Kayode leaves on season-long loan - although Millers have recall clause
Rotherham United striker Josh Kayode has joined League One Milton Keynes Dons on a season-long loan.
The deal contains a clause which allows the Millers to recall the 22-year-old in January.
Kayode has found game-time hard to come by in his five years at the club, making just six league starts. His two goals for the club both came last season.
Meanwhile, Kayode has had loans at Chesterfield, Gateshead and Carlisle United.
His 2022-23 was delayed by injury but he made a substitute appearance against Morecambe in the League Cup.
Rotherham are still looking for another striker in the transfer window, although manager Paul Warne seems far from certain he will get one. Former Middlesbrough striker and Barnsley loanee Ashley Fletcher was one of his targets, but joined Wigan Athletic instead.
Conor Washington and the fit-again Tom Eaves joined in the summer, which saw the departure of top-scorer Michael Smith, plus the end of Will Grigg's loan and Freddie Ladapo's contract. Winger Chiedozie Ogbene has been moved down the middle and has responded with four goals already this season.