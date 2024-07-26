Rotherham United transfer news: Player loaned out shortly after coming off transfer list

Josh Kayode has joined Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan days after Rotherham United manager Steve Evans claimed "he wants to give it every inch of his heart to try to stay here."

Signed shortly after his 17th birthday, the forward has been unable to make an impact at the New York Stadium, and an influx of signings under Evans was not going to make the task any easier.

Since 2017, Kayode has made just six league starts for the Millers, his only goal being the winner at Wimbledon in February 2022.

He did also find the net against Crewe Alexandra in the Football League Trophy that season, and Morecambe in last term's League Cup.

This will be Kayode's seventh loan after stints with Chesterfield, Gateshead, Milton Keynes Dons and three with Carlisle United that have added 18 goals in all competitions to his tally.

In the context of the Millers signing forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris and Esapa Osong – as well as Cameron Dawson, Joe Powell, Joe Rafferty, Liam Kelly, Sean Raggett, Reece James, Zak Jules, Shaun McWilliams, Alex MacDonald and Joseph Hungbo – the news comes as no surprise, but Evans had only recently taken Kayode off the transfer list.