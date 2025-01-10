Rotherham United transfer news: Unsettled midfielder set for big-money move away
And having turned down offers from three League One clubs, manager Steve Evans says the fee for the midfielder will earn the Millers a profit on the then-club record transfer fee they paid Slovan Liberec in 2023.
The Frenchman had been anxious to move to Europe for family reasons, which is why the Millers would not entertain offers from this country.
Tiehi is yet to agree personal terms, but if he can it will boost Evans' transfer kitty as he looks to tweak his squad for the second half of the season.
"The club have agreed a fee for Christ with a club in Europe," confirmed Evans. "Christ has never hidden it, since I joined the club, that he would love to go back into Europe.
"There are visa restrictions for family members at our level.
"Christ has travelled there today (Friday). Whether that leads to Christ signing there we'll know in the next few days.
"The first offer was made last week and it was rejected, the second offer was rejected. Around about the fourth offer met the terms requested by our board.
"We get our money back plus. It's the right deal for the club considering he said he would rather be in Europe than here. It's not an offer we'd have been looking to take from a League One club, for sure. There were offers."
The fee Rotherham paid for Tiehi was said to be close to £1m.
So far all the Millers’ business in this transfer window has been outgoing, but Evans has been clear for months that he is looking to recruit before the February 3 deadline. He was already looking for a midfield player, and may now look for two.
"One is a minimum," said Evans. "We're already in the market for one or two. If Christ does leave us, the likelihood is that it increases our number by one other."
