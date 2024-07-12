Rotherham United transfers: Former Hull City and Gillingham striker joins League One rivals - who beat off interest to sign him
He has signed an initial two-year deal with the Cobblers.
The ex-Hull City player, 32, endured an injury-hit time at the Millers since joining the club from the Tigers in the summer of 2022.
A pre-season calf injury has endured that the Liverpudlian endured a frustrating wait in his quest to make his mark at his new club and it proved a sign of things to come, with the player sustaining a hamstring problem later on that season with 2023 proving a difficult calendar year for the forward.
All told, Eaves made 56 appearances in all competitions with the Millers – including 13 league starts – and scored six goals.
He scored twice on the final day of last term against Cardiff City, his last appearance in a Millers jersey.
Northampton boss Jon Brady said: “Tom is a quality addition to the squad.
"He has a physical presence about him and we believe he will blend and balance well with the other strikers we have at the club.
"He isn’t just all about being a physical presence though, he is very mobile and he is capable of skilful finishes as his record shows. He has a good goal to games record.
"He finished last season strongly in the Championship, scoring twice on the final day of the season, and he has spent the last three seasons at that level.
"When a player with Tom’s attributes, his experience, his goalscoring record and his pedigree becomes available there is always a lot of interest and we are delighted to be able to welcome him to Sixfields.”
