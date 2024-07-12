ROTHERHAM UNITED striker Tom Eaves has left the club by mutual consent – and joined League One counterparts Northampton Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has signed an initial two-year deal with the Cobblers.

The ex-Hull City player, 32, endured an injury-hit time at the Millers since joining the club from the Tigers in the summer of 2022.

A pre-season calf injury has endured that the Liverpudlian endured a frustrating wait in his quest to make his mark at his new club and it proved a sign of things to come, with the player sustaining a hamstring problem later on that season with 2023 proving a difficult calendar year for the forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United striker Tom Eaves (left), who has joined League One rivals Northampton Town. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

All told, Eaves made 56 appearances in all competitions with the Millers – including 13 league starts – and scored six goals.

He scored twice on the final day of last term against Cardiff City, his last appearance in a Millers jersey.

Northampton boss Jon Brady said: “Tom is a quality addition to the squad.

"He has a physical presence about him and we believe he will blend and balance well with the other strikers we have at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He isn’t just all about being a physical presence though, he is very mobile and he is capable of skilful finishes as his record shows. He has a good goal to games record.

"He finished last season strongly in the Championship, scoring twice on the final day of the season, and he has spent the last three seasons at that level.