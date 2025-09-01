Rotherham United transfers: Millers end search for centre-back after signing Luton Town defender
The arrival of Holmes, 25, brings an end to the Millers’ search for an experienced defensive leader in the middle of the back line, with their issues having been exacerbated by a significant quad issue sustained by Sean Raggett.
Holmes, a 6ft 1in stopper, has become the club’s 13th signing of the summer window for the Millers, who secured the services of young Sheffield United defender Jamal Baptiste on Friday.
Baptiste made his debut from the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 derby reverse at Doncaster Rovers.
London-born Holmes started his career at Reading and made over a century of appearances before moving to Bedfordshire in January 2024.
He returned to the Royals on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season.
After switching to Luton, Holmes joined Belgian Pro League club Dender EH on loan in February for the remainder of the 2024–25 campaign.
He has made 20 first-team appearances for the Hatters.
The Millers, who visit Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, return to league action on Saturday when they entertain Exeter City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.