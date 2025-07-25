Rotherham United transfers: Netherlands youth international becomes Millers' eighth summer window signing

ROTHERHAM United have strengthened their defensive ranks with the signing of Dutchman Denzel Hall.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Netherlands under-17 international Hall has joined for an undisclosed fee from SC Heerenveen and has penned a three-year deal until June 2028 after receiving international clearance.

The 24-year-old – who can operate at centre-half or right-back - is the club's eighth new arrival of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotterdam-born Hall, who started out his career at Dutch giants Feyenoord, had reportedly been attracting interest from at least one other English third-tier side.

Latest Rotherham United signing Denzel Hall. Picture courtesy of RUFC.

Hall was part of a Heerenveen side who finished in a respectable ninth place in the Dutch top-flight last term.

His arrival follows on from the additions of wing-back Marvin Kaleta, who joined from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week and ex-Celtic defender Lenny Agbaire, who signed last week.