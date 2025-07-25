Rotherham United transfers: Netherlands youth international becomes Millers' eighth summer window signing
Former Netherlands under-17 international Hall has joined for an undisclosed fee from SC Heerenveen and has penned a three-year deal until June 2028 after receiving international clearance.
The 24-year-old – who can operate at centre-half or right-back - is the club's eighth new arrival of the summer.
Rotterdam-born Hall, who started out his career at Dutch giants Feyenoord, had reportedly been attracting interest from at least one other English third-tier side.
Hall was part of a Heerenveen side who finished in a respectable ninth place in the Dutch top-flight last term.
His arrival follows on from the additions of wing-back Marvin Kaleta, who joined from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week and ex-Celtic defender Lenny Agbaire, who signed last week.
So far this summer, the Millers, who are also keen on adding new options in the final third, have also brought in midfielders Dan Gore – on loan from Manchester United – ex-Barnsley player Josh Benson, Dru Yearwood and Kian Spence and goalkeeper Ted Cann.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.