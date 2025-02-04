Rotherham United v Bradford City: Hard yards can count for something as Yorkshire rivals aim to move within a win of Wembley in EFL Trophy
Achieving that would represent an accomplishment which makes all the hard yards that bit more worthwhile.
Players of both these Yorkshire clubs were doing just that when the weather was much more pleasurable and decidedly warmer last summer in pre-season.
The sun may have been out, but it was certainly not a time for rest or relaxation for either, with City players being put through their paces during a gruelling pre-season camp in the Austrian Alps.
It was a time when the squad was tested not just physically but mentally, with part of the reasoning behind the trip being to build endurance levels and togetherness ahead of the long nine-month slog in front of them when the action began.
That sort of thing often comes in handy at this time of year in particular, with Bradford having definitely shown their mettle in overcoming a difficult mid to late autumn period with some serious form since.
A run of five successive victories in all competitions ended last weekend at AFC Wimbledon, just City’s second loss in 14 fixtures.
Boss Graham Alexander said: "We were putting them through all these challenges when it was really tough, especially in Austria.
"It’s the players that are getting themselves through it with their team mates helping them.
"Get out of bed, we’ve got to go again, you can do this fourth session – all those sort of things.
"These are the moments where it comes to the fore when there are challenging times like few months ago.
"Players remind themselves they’ve been through tough periods already this season. We’ve got through it and this is what it’s for.”
Like Bradford, Rotherham have got their act together so far this winter, winning seven out of their 14 matches in all competitions after a pretty joyless autumn.
It did include one win, back in mid-November, against City, in a group game in this competition, with an early goal from Shaun McWilliams giving the Millers victory at Valley Parade.
Handed a reason to smile on that night, Steve Evans also boasts a pretty record against Bradford as do Rotherham, who have lost just once in their last 11 outings against City, winning an impressive nine.
The AESSEAL New York Stadium has also proved a barren venue for City, who have not so much as scored a goal on four previous visits, which have included a couple of heavy defeats along the way.
City reached the semi-finals of his competition last season, when they were extremely unfortunate to lose out to Wycombe Wanderers at home last February.
Meanwhile, the Millers’ recent record in this competition is a strong one.
They triumphed at Wembley back in 2022 when they beat Sutton United, with the South Yorkshire club having also tasted glory at the home of football in 1996.