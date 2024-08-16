Rotherham United v Bristol Rovers: Matt Taylor return brings added edge as Steve Evans eyes re-run
Saturday does not see Rotherham United start off their league campaign on home soil against a local rival or club with whom they have any particular antipathy towards, but there are subplots all the same.
It sees former manager Matt Taylor make his first return to the AESSEAL New York Stadium following his sacking last November after just over a year in charge.
The Bristol Rovers chief, whose side won their league opener with a last-gasp winner last weekend, learnt plenty in his time in South Yorkshire, as he revealed ahead of his return.
He said: "That's a chapter behind, but I certainly learned a lot. We'd need to stay here until nine, 10 o'clock at night to go through the inner details of what I really learned and the full processes which we went through."
Taylor's assistant boss Wayne Carlisle - who spent a spell in caretaker charge last autumn – and goalkeeping coach Scott Brown also head back to the NYS alongside midfielder Jamie Lindsay, who had a five-year association with the club and was promoted on two occasions.
It will an extra ingredient or two to today's intriguing contest, although in truth an edge is always guaranteed whenever Steve Evans - who metaphorically kicks every ball for the club he represents - is patrolling the technical area.
The Scot was nonplussed by his side's opening-day performance at Exeter City, when he also received an FA charge for misconduct after clashing with match officials following a frustrating first-day loss in Devon.
The Millers produced a far more high-octane display in their midweek Carabao Cup win over Crewe Alexandra - when they could have registered a cricket score against in truth. It was a step in the right direction, nevertheless.
Evans said: "I want the same effort, passion, commitment and running stats that we produced against Crewe.
"I did not need to tell our supporters that our running stats were 40 and 50 per cent up on Tuesday from Saturday.
"As I made clear, I got the strategy, system and personnel wrong at Exeter. Sometimes, your players in that situation will bail you out as a manager.
"I didn't get bailed out and they took it literally, so I can totally defend my players.
"From our point of view, we want the same mannerisms, characteristics with a little bit more quality and clinical side in our finishing, added from Tuesday. That would be good."