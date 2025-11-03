Rotherham United v Burton Albion: Another injury crisis threatens good recent form

At Rotherham United, the next injury crisis always seems to be just around the corner.

Just when the Millers were starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, manager Matt Hamshaw may need to do a headcount before Tuesday's League One visit from Burton Albion.

Joe Rafferty, Zak Jules, Jamal Baptiste, Sean Raggett, Lenny Agbaire, Thomas Holmes, Kian Spence, Josh Benson, Liam Kelly, Marvin Kaleta, Kion Etete and Josh Kayode missed the 2-1 FA Cup first-round defeat at home to Swindon Town. Hamish Douglas (quad) and Reece James (ribs) both went off injured.

Sides can name nine FA Cup substitutes but the Millers were forced to stick to their usual seven, all under the age of 25. One even had to be substituted, with fit-again loanee Martin Sherif playing the 30 minutes he had been signed off for, only for the game to go into extra time.

BACK IN THE RUNNING: Joe Rafferty is likely to return from a hip complaint for Rotherham United (Image: Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

That said, league injuries and cup injuries are not the same, even though they perhaps should be. Joe Rafferty (hip), Josh Benson (quad) and Kian Spence (groin) were not risked against League Two Swindon, but are likely to face the Brewers.

Others are more of a concern as Hamshaw waits on various scans. It is a blow to morale than cannot be allowed to seep into form after five straight wins until the weekend.

"I've been banging the drum about getting everyone fit and if we do lose players for a time it's going to be incredibly disappointing because I think we're showing signs of the team we can be," he said.

"We were trying to fill holes at the end (on Saturday). A couple pulled out in training on Friday but it's quite evident to see where we're short at the back and Reece James hurt his ribs at the end."

SCHEDULED STOP: Rotherham United brought off Martin Sherif on Saturday because the FA Cup tie with Swindon Town went into extra time - not because the loanee had picked up a new injury (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The defensive situation was so bad that Jordan Hugill, who was not supposed to play the whole game, ended it as a makeshift centre-back.

The good news in that respect is at least the injuries to central defenders Lenny Agbaire and Thomas Holmes are not as bad as at first feared, though neither is likely to be seen until after the international break, which could well be a break with the November 15 game at Luton Town at risk from international call-ups.

It had been feared Scotland under-21 international Agbaire would need groin surgery, but this no longer seems likely.

“We've gone down the route of injections, which is the right thing to do, and Lenny's feeling a lot, lot better,” revealed Hamshaw.

“We're seeing how he progresses. He's been on the grass these last few days and his pain levels are miles less than what they were. It's a bit of a wait-and-see situation.”

Loanee Holmes made an impressive debut on September 6 and has not been seen since after tearing his lateral collateral ligament.

"He should be on the grass a lot quicker than we expected," said Hamshaw. "At the same time we don't know how he's going to react on the grass.

"He's doing everything he possibly can to get back fit and playing for the club."