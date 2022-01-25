Rotherham United v Cambridge United: Striker Freddie Ladapo impresses on return to Millers action

Rotherham United's Freddie Ladapo. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

It was on January 6 it emerged the 28-year-old had handed in a transfer request but with no bids yet, he made his first appearance since in Saturday’s 1-0 League One win over Cheltenham Town.

Manager Paul Warne was pleased with the response and could therefore pick him again this evening as the Millers look for the first of the two wins they need to reach Wembley, at home to Cambridge United in the Football League Trophy quarter-finals.

“I’ve never had that in my managerial career but I have to make decisions for the team and for the squad and the club,” said Warne.

“So I took him out of the starting line-up for a couple of weeks thinking a move was imminent. I’m not so sure now.

“We’d lacked a bit of goals and I just thought the time was right to bring him back in. He’s my player, I want to use him as I see fit and we picked a team to try and win.

“I have to pick a team for the opposition and on Saturday I tried to go for pace and power. I just thought he adds a bit more pace than Griggy (Will Grigg) but Griggy has other attributes.”

Warne has sounded out Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly about joining if Ladapo or one of his other strikers leaves in the next seven days but Plymouth Argyle are also thought to be interested and anyway, he might not be needed.

“If you put a transfer request in I would assume it was based on the fact there was something coming in,” said Warne. “I speak to a lot of people and nothing’s come to the forefront yet.”

Last six games: Rotherham United WLDWWL; Cambridge United WWWWWD

Referee: M Coy (Durham)