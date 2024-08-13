Rotherham United v Crewe: EFL Cup fillip is long overdue as Millers seek to improve underwhelming form in competition

UNDERWHELMING is the best word to describe Rotherham United's record in the League Cup in its various guises over the past few decades.

In terms of the AESSEAL New York Stadium, there have been precious few highs, aside from a notable derby victory over Sheffield Wednesday back in August 2013.

All told, the Millers have lost five times in their 11 matches in this competition at the NYS.

You have to go further back to 2008-09 for the last time that the club went beyond round two as well, with lows on home soil having included two defeats to Morecambe.

For Steve Evans, every game matters - and moreso after a defeat.

After a fair bit of hype ahead of the big kick-off, Rotherham produced a flat performance en route to an opening weekend loss at Exeter City, with Evans' disappointment afterwards being clear to see.

While the league takes understandable prominence for Rotherham in 2024-25, it's fair to say that a decent cup run wouldn't go amiss in terms of showcasing a new-look Millers in a positive light in Evans' second coming.

Evans, whose side entertain Bristol Rovers - managed by ex-boss Matt Taylor - in their home league opener this coming weekend - said: "With the Saturday-Tuesday, the EFL and the Carabao (Cup) gives us the option to give an opportunity to look at different players in a really competitive game.

"Crewe are a really good side and the two games give the squad an opportunity.

"But if you deserve 100 per cent to be playing and you're 100 per cent sharp and ready to do the two games, you'll play.

"We'll try to be strong. I've got too much respect for Lee Bell and the people of Crewe to do otherwise.

"I think they lost narrowly (on Saturday) with 70 per cent possession. They have lots of possession. We just need to have our game plan right to combat that."