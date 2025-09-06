On the eve of transfer deadline day, Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw said he was on the lookout for defensive leaders. To only end up loaning a 25-year-old yet to make 150 league appearances might have been a let-down for some.

But then you hear Thomas Holmes speak.

Schooled by a former England captain as a youngster, the centre-back speaks like a skipper. Sometimes like a manager.

And speaking is a very under-rated skill in defenders in particular.

FRESH START: Centre-back Thomas Holmes is looking forward to his loan with Rotherham United (Image: JOHN THYS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

No wonder Hamshaw had no qualms about parachuting him into the Millers’ difficult start to the season, and quite possibly Saturday's visit of Exeter City.

"Communication's hard for some of our players," says Hamshaw.

"I've had a few meetings with players and they find it hard to have eye contact and to sometimes get across what they're saying. I'm not saying all my players are like that.

"But fundamentally you have to be confident and be that character. Some people do it naturally, some people find it hard."

LEADER: Former England captain Paul Ince taught Thomas Holmes the value of communication (Image: Mark Thompson /Allsport)

Holmes does not, even if he insists it has not always come naturally.

"In my first proper season under Paul Ince (at Reading) he was very on to me about talking. It used to bug me because I felt I was talking.

"I used to talk to the lads near me but his point was he wanted the whole pitch to hear me.

"When he put it like that it was a bit of a penny-drop moment and I started to step a bit more into it.

COMMUNICATION ISSUES: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw has been looking for talkers (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"You can't just shout for shouting's sake. You need to understand what you're doing and that comes with playing games.

"It was an incredible experience. He made me vice-captain of the club I support, the club I love. There was a lot of responsibility but one thing I did take from him was that side of it – talking, especially on the pitch.

"That improved my game.

"I wouldn't say I was the kind of person it came naturally to but I definitely worked on it. Feeling comfortable with yourself and within a team environment is also very important and that comes with age."

Holmes is speaking after his "first proper day" as a Miller, having trained at Roundwood on Tuesday when his team-mates were at Bolton Wanderers suffering a fifth defeat in seven winless matches.

What he has been working on is telling.

"I'm a big believer in the person before the player," he says. "Older lads have spoken to me off the pitch and you gain a better understanding of the person and whether they need a bit more encouragement, whether they need a kick up the arse.

"The stuff away from the pitch is very important to take onto it.

"I'm more learning how people operate. In a team it's important everyone is themselves and you respect that and think about how we can get the best out of each other.

"You talk differently to different people. A lot of lads have a lot of experience and you probably talk differently to them to how you might talk to the young defenders.

"I've been a younger defender and I played a lot when I was young.

"I learn a lot by watching and when the time was right they'd come and talk to me. I would need an arm around the shoulder from time to time but everyone's different."

So why has a player who talks such a good game ended up being loaned out by League One Luton Town?

Injuries have stalled Holmes’ career since the Hatters bought him in January 2024, and loan him straight back to the Royals. Another loan, to Belgian club FCV Dender – which he was sceptical about from the start – did not work out.

He says it has only made him more determined to succeed.

"When I went to Luton I thought it would be somewhat of a project but it's not quite worked out," he reflects.

"When I back on loan to Reading I fractured my back in a tackle, and then last season I went on loan in the second half of the season and had to miss a lot of football through injury.

"This is probably the hungriest I've been. When you go away you do miss the EFL."

Upping sticks this week to move to a northern club for the first time is, he admits, "daunting" but he also uses another word: "fresh".

"I'm quite lucky I don't have responsibilities like a wife and kids so it's quite easy for me to pack the bags and head up the M1," he says. "Whatever I do, I throw myself into it.

"Every move is a bit daunting. Every challenge is different.

"Belgian dressing rooms are very different to this dressing room; the Reading dressing room is very different to this dressing room so it's fresh every time."