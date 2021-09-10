Rotherham United v Fleetwood Town: Paul Warne makes happy place for Will Grigg

The striking pool of the Millers is now the envy of many in League One, with four bonafide options with Grigg complimenting the presence of Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo and Joshua Kayode.

The aforesaid trio bring physicality to the party, alongside goal prowess, but Grigg’s qualities are contrasting in Warne’s view.

On the deadline-day addition, eyeing a home debut today after finding the net on his bow in midweek at Doncaster Rovers, Warne said: “When he played for us, straightaway I liked him.

Will Grigg impressed on his Rotherham United debut (Picture: Frank Reid)

“I do not want to put pressure on any of my players to do anything other than give me everything they have got. But I thought he was excellent against Donny on his debut and was just a little bit rusty on a couple of things.

“His hold-up play was good. We probably have not had his kind of link-up play for a while. Vass (Kyle Vassell) was probably the last player we had who could play between the lines and be a bit more creative. He is good in the air for someone who isn’t six-foot-plus.

“He is always going to get himself goal opportunities. The way we are, we are always putting crosses into the box, we are always trying to play forwards.”

After Grigg’s much-chronicled tribulations at Sunderland, Warne is conscious of the importance of his latest arrival playing with a smile on his face once again, another prediction which he is confident enough to make.

The Millers chief continued: “I think he will get a smile back on his face playing here.