Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town: Michael Duff makes Millers' prediction as Terriers chase 100-year record

ROTHERHAM United and Huddersfield Town may currently reside at opposite ends of the League One table, heading into today’s Yorkshire derby, but Michael Duff is unequivocal about one thing.

Namely, that the slow-starting Millers – who have picked up just one point from three league matches so far this term – will find themselves heading towards the right end before too long.

Although Duff naturally hopes that does not start at the Aesseal New York Stadium (12.30pm kick-off).

While the hosts – ranked among the promotion favourites before a ball was kicked – have yet to score a league goal this term, let alone pick up a win, Huddersfield's start has been express by contrast.

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

It could turn out to be a milestone one if they triumph. You have to go back exactly a century to 1924-25 for the last time they won their first four matches at the start of a campaign.

Urging a note of caution, Duff said: “They haven’t scored a goal yet, but if you look at the expected goals [xG], they should have scored two, three, four in the last two or three games. Hopefully, they go one more [game goalless].

“But it’s only a matter of time before they start picking up points. They won’t stay in the bottom half of the table, for sure.

“Rotherham are always really competitive in this league. Steve Evans is a competitive bloke.”