Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town: Michael Duff makes Millers' prediction as Terriers chase 100-year record
Namely, that the slow-starting Millers – who have picked up just one point from three league matches so far this term – will find themselves heading towards the right end before too long.
Although Duff naturally hopes that does not start at the Aesseal New York Stadium (12.30pm kick-off).
While the hosts – ranked among the promotion favourites before a ball was kicked – have yet to score a league goal this term, let alone pick up a win, Huddersfield's start has been express by contrast.
It could turn out to be a milestone one if they triumph. You have to go back exactly a century to 1924-25 for the last time they won their first four matches at the start of a campaign.
Urging a note of caution, Duff said: “They haven’t scored a goal yet, but if you look at the expected goals [xG], they should have scored two, three, four in the last two or three games. Hopefully, they go one more [game goalless].
“But it’s only a matter of time before they start picking up points. They won’t stay in the bottom half of the table, for sure.
“Rotherham are always really competitive in this league. Steve Evans is a competitive bloke.”
Duff, who allowed strikers Kian Harratt and Kyle Hudlin to move out on loan to League Two sides Fleetwood and Newport respectively on deadline day, also expects Evans not to panic after their disappointing start to the season, results wise, either. The Town chief, who has new signings Nigel Lonwijk and Joe Hodge in contention today, added: “We live with outside noise constantly. It’s ‘you should do this, you should do that.’# "It’s a tough game. People in the game know it’s a Yorkshire derby between two relegated teams who want to bounce back and who have made some good signings. He’s a good experienced manager and he won’t be panicking.” Ahead of last night's deadline, Huddersfield and Rotherham's League One rivals Barnsley were aiming to complete some key pieces of business as The Yorkshire Post went to press, having made a move for Mansfield Town's Davis Keillor-Dunn, among others.