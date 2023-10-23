A new date has been confirmed for Rotherham United’s clash with Ipswich Town.

The fixture had initially been scheduled for October 20, although Storm Babet forced the game to be called off due to supporter safety concerns.

However, it has now been confirmed the fixture will take place on Tuesday, November 7.

Sky Sports will be showing the game live and kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

A new date has been set for Rotherham United's meeting with Ipswich Town. Image: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

A statement issued by Rotherham read: “Rotherham United’s postponed Sky Bet Championship clash with Ipswich Town has been re-booked into the diary to take place in front of the Sky Sports cameras at AESSEAL New York Stadium at 8pm on Tuesday 7th November 2023.

“The initial date – which was scheduled for Friday 20th October – fell foul to the effects of the inclement weather that has gripped the UK over the last week, with the River Don bursting it’s banks just hours before kick off last Friday, resulting in a postponement in the interest of supporter safety.

“The Sky Sports cameras will roll back into town for the new date to broadcast the game live as they had originally planned.