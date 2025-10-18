Rotherham United v Leyton Orient: Matt Hamshaw's Orient signings admission

Rotherham United v Leyton Orient MATT Hamshaw already knows a fair bit about several Leyton Orient players who will line up against his Rotherham United side on Saturday.

Namely because a number of the O's signings were on his radar in the summer.

Richie Wellens' mid-tablers are currently nine places above the second-from-bottom Millers, but only three points separate them.

Both sides come into the game with momentum, with Orient heading to South Yorkshire on the back of an emphatic 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers when they rewound the clock to spectacular times last term when they reached the play-off final.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)placeholder image
On Orient – who will be without ex-Millers loanee Rarmani Edmonds-Green for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury - Hamshaw said: "They have an amazing squad. I know that because I tried to sign a lot of them in the summer!

"Richie did an amazing job last year and they are really good going forward and they score a number of goals and have invested well, more heavily then they probably have done in previous years. You look at their squad and it's full of good players, so we have to be 'on it'."

Rotherham's potentially game-changing win at Northampton last time out dovetailed nicely with the comeback of striker Sam Nombe, with Martin Sherif also recently returning to the fray.

A bit further down the line into early winter, centre-half duo Sean Raggett and Tom Holmes are expected to hand the Millers a boost at the back and the challenge is to chisel out some results until then - to provide the season with genuine impetus.

Sean Raggett. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.placeholder image
Hamshaw added: "When you have a young backline, you do need that one experienced figure in there. We saw the difference Tom made and when Raggett is back and fully at it, I think you will see the difference he will make.

"All the defenders bring something different.

"Once we get that competition; we've seen what happens when Nombe comes back and now the midfield options are. Everything has gone up another level and that's what we are pushing for."

