Rotherham United v Leyton Orient: 'We now need to build some momentum,' says Zak Jules after late winner
Zak Jules scored their second goal at Bristol Rovers, to help set the Millers up for a win that came courtesy of Sam Nombe’s 92nd-minute goal.
“We showed great character at Bristol Rovers to get a stoppage-time winner,” said defender Jules. “There isn't a much better feeling than that.
“We played with intensity and forced them into errors. We limited them to only a few opportunities.
“We now need to build some momentum, rack up some points, get higher in the table and have a strong finish to the season.
“A win changes everything. When you pick up those three points it changes the mood in the dressing room, the mood on the training pitch and it gives you a bit of momentum to carry into the next game.
“We're looking for three more points against Orient.”
Tonight’s opponents sit two places and three points outside the League One play-off places.
Steve Evans’ Millers are 15 points and eight places shy of the top six. If they are to have any chance of a late run to the play-offs, Orient are one of the teams they will need to beat and overhaul.
“They're a special team,” said Evans. “They've got big resources there through good owners.
"We've got big resources through a good owner too. It's a big game for us at the New York.
"Tuesday and Saturday (at Wrexham) are going to be tough. Tactically, we'll get back on the training ground: different shapes, different systems, possibly different personnel."