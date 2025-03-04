Rotherham United v Leyton Orient: 'We now need to build some momentum,' says Zak Jules after late winner

A Rotherham United side buoyed by the rare feeling of an away victory - and a dramatic one at that - return to the New York Stadium tonight seeking to build some late-season momentum.

Zak Jules scored their second goal at Bristol Rovers, to help set the Millers up for a win that came courtesy of Sam Nombe’s 92nd-minute goal.

“We showed great character at Bristol Rovers to get a stoppage-time winner,” said defender Jules. “There isn't a much better feeling than that.

“We played with intensity and forced them into errors. We limited them to only a few opportunities.

Rotherham United's Zak Jules. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“We now need to build some momentum, rack up some points, get higher in the table and have a strong finish to the season.

“A win changes everything. When you pick up those three points it changes the mood in the dressing room, the mood on the training pitch and it gives you a bit of momentum to carry into the next game.

“We're looking for three more points against Orient.”

Tonight’s opponents sit two places and three points outside the League One play-off places.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Steve Evans’ Millers are 15 points and eight places shy of the top six. If they are to have any chance of a late run to the play-offs, Orient are one of the teams they will need to beat and overhaul.

“They're a special team,” said Evans. “They've got big resources there through good owners.

"We've got big resources through a good owner too. It's a big game for us at the New York.