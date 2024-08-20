Rotherham United v Mansfield Town: Steve Evans won't take 'risks' in EFL Trophy opener
Rotherham United may have sampled success in the EFL Trophy in its various guises on a couple of occasions - most recently in 2022 - but the overriding priority in 2024-25 is league business.
After two League One matches this term, Steve Evans's side, ranked among the promotion favourites, are still without a win.
Partnerships are still being forged in a new-look team - the Millers' number of new signings extends well into the double figures and their recruitment is not finished yet - but the Scot has pledged not to take undue risks with players ahead of their return to league action at Wycombe on Saturday.
Zak Jules, who missed out in the weekend draw with Bristol Rovers, could be involved, while Evans could take an extended look at Mallik Wilks, a 74th-minute substitute on Saturday.
On Jules and Wilks, Evans said: "He (Jules) trained on Friday. It was my decision not to involve him. I just looked at the final two or three runs that the boys did.
"My eyes told me he wasn't quite there, but he reported in the morning saying he was fit for selection. I made the decision to go as we were.
"There will be no risks with the group on Tuesday. There will be changes."
Regarding Wilks, he continued: "He's missing that yard of sharpness, but we'll bring that to his game and he'll bring some wonderful memories to supporters. He's a great kid. We're going to love him."
The Millers produced an offensively strong weekend performance versus Rovers, registering 20 attempts on goal, but failing to find the net.
It follows an even more dominant showing in their 2-1 EFL Cup win over Crewe, when they had to settle for just two goals despite creating a plethora of chances.
Evans added: "The dressing room is in a really good place and it's my job to make sure we continue to work on the patterns we're working on and the shape. Ultimately, it comes down to our strikers and attacking players to score a goal. But we'll certainly continue to work on that."