CHANGE will be the order of the evening at the AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight.

Rotherham United may have sampled success in the EFL Trophy in its various guises on a couple of occasions - most recently in 2022 - but the overriding priority in 2024-25 is league business.

After two League One matches this term, Steve Evans's side, ranked among the promotion favourites, are still without a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partnerships are still being forged in a new-look team - the Millers' number of new signings extends well into the double figures and their recruitment is not finished yet - but the Scot has pledged not to take undue risks with players ahead of their return to league action at Wycombe on Saturday.

Steve Evans claps supporters during Rotherham United's League One clash with Bristol Rovers. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Zak Jules, who missed out in the weekend draw with Bristol Rovers, could be involved, while Evans could take an extended look at Mallik Wilks, a 74th-minute substitute on Saturday.

On Jules and Wilks, Evans said: "He (Jules) trained on Friday. It was my decision not to involve him. I just looked at the final two or three runs that the boys did.

"My eyes told me he wasn't quite there, but he reported in the morning saying he was fit for selection. I made the decision to go as we were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be no risks with the group on Tuesday. There will be changes."

Regarding Wilks, he continued: "He's missing that yard of sharpness, but we'll bring that to his game and he'll bring some wonderful memories to supporters. He's a great kid. We're going to love him."

The Millers produced an offensively strong weekend performance versus Rovers, registering 20 attempts on goal, but failing to find the net.

It follows an even more dominant showing in their 2-1 EFL Cup win over Crewe, when they had to settle for just two goals despite creating a plethora of chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad