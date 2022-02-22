Rotherham United v Morecambe: No Spandau Ballet moments for Paul Warne

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

They have handled moments of adversity all the same and it represents another reason why manager Paul Warne is so proud of his side’s exploits in 2021-22.

The Millers found themselves trailing at half-time in a league game for the first time in the current campaign against promotion rivals Wigan last Friday.

Their 17-game unbeaten home record was also on the line, but the Millers produced a strong reaction to take a point against the Latics thanks to Ollie Rathbone’s fine equaliser.

It maintained their six-point advantage at the summit over Wigan, heading into this evening’s game with struggling Morecambe.

Warne, whose side responded to defeats earlier this winter at Accrington and Fleetwood with wins in the next game, said: “You cannot give people belief, it is personal.

“I cannot suddenly show them all the great goals they have scored at half-time (on Friday) and put some romantic Spandau Ballet music on in the background, it is up to them to step up to the plate.

“I did not think they played badly in the first half (against Wigan) and got done by an absolute wonder strike. I don’t think my keeper had a save to make all night.

“In fairness, they weren’t far wrong and we did not have to alter much at half-time, although we did tweak a couple of things.

“To come back from a goal down against one of the best teams in the division was really impressive.

“Ask the players and they will be disappointed they didn’t win the game. But I was chuffed,” he added.

Rotherham will be short-priced favourites to claim their seventh win in eight league games this evening against a Shrimps side who have won just once on their League One travels since September 21.

There will be a minute’s applause prior to kick-off in memory of former manager Billy McEwan and ex-captain Trevor Swift following their recent deaths.