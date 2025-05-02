Rotherham United v Peterborough: Why the real League One work starts after the final whistle for driven manager Matt Hamshaw

THE curtain comes down on another extremely difficult season for Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon and for Matt Hamshaw, the real work begins in earnest after the final whistle.

Following his appointment earlier this spring, Hamshaw has provided a touch of hope at least following a bereft campaign prior to his arrival, but he is plainly under no illusions to the extent of the restoration work required this summer across the playing side of the club to truly start turning his hometown side’s fortunes.

He said: "It’s going to be different and I have told them and they are well aware of it.

"Standards have been sloppy (this season) and we need to reset everything and rebalance the club.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"There will be changes as I keep repeating myself. There will be changes in and around the club.

"I have had good conversations with the chairman about how we see moving it forward. It has been a really good four or five weeks for me to see what I like and don’t like."

After such a poor campaign, certainly before he came, Hamshaw is conscious of the fact that supporters may naturally forego staying behind to clap players during the traditional lap of ‘appreciation’ following club’s last home games of seasons.

Hamshaw wants fans to remain for something else.

Rotherham United striker Sam Nombe. Picture: Tony Johnson.

He added: "I would like to think the Rotherham fans will stay behind, even if it’s for me to thank them personally.

"I heard contrasting views as (fans) walk into the ground of ‘we’re not going to clap them (certain players)’ and do this..

"I want to thank fans for this period. By no stretch has it been an amazing season, but I would like to thank the fans for these games (in charge). They have been tremendous with me and Andy (Warrington).

"Some (players) have under-performed and some have over-performed. That is how football lies.

"But as I said when I first took this job, it’s about the town and club sticking together."

Sam Nombe should be involved for the Millers, but Zak Jules won’t be involved, while Reece James is to undergo surgery.