However, that is not the only reason there will be eyes on the Friday night fixture. Plymouth are embroiled in a battle themselves, looking to avoid an immediate return to League One.

In an attempt to boost their survival bid, the Pilgrims recently rolled the dice by axing Ian Foster as head coach. The club’s director of football, Neil Dewsnip, is now at the helm on a temporary basis.

Fans of relegation-threatened clubs, such as Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town, will most likely be hoping for a Rotherham victory. Plymouth sit just above the drop zone and a defeat for Dewsnip’s men would give the Owls and the Terriers a chance to escape the bottom three this weekend.

Rotherham United are set to host Plymouth Argyle. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Dewsnip will be in charge of the side for the first time in South Yorkshire, where Rotherham will be fighting to delay the inevitable. Even if they pick up a win, their fate could still be sealed this weekend by results elsewhere.

Here are all the key details as Rotherham United prepare to host Plymouth Argyle.

When is Rotherham United v Plymouth Argyle?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, April 5).

Is Rotherham United v Plymouth Argyle on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

How can I stream Rotherham Untied v Plymouth Argyle?