Rotherham United v Port Vale: Arrival of powerhouse striker is well timed for Millers

A FILLIP on the eve of a new season goes down well at this time of year - as it has done for Rotherham United.

Matt Hamshaw had made no secret of his desire to bring in another frontline striker, with his available options currently being just Sam Nombe and Jordan Hugill.

The arrival of Cardiff City forward Kion Etete on a season-long loan provides a much-needed addition.

Etete, 23, a player who was on Barnsley's radar a couple of years back, has become the Millers' tenth summer addition.

Billy Blacker of Sheffield United and Sam McCallum of Sheffield United with Kion Etete of Cardiff City during the FA Cup match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Derby-born frontman, who has scored nine times in 63 games for the Bluebirds, was loaned out to Bolton in the second half of last term, but a calf injury restricted his appearances.

While fitness and form also ensured his game-time was limited in Wales, the powerful 6ft 6in forward did show glimpses of his talent, scoring five goals in the first few months of the 2023-24 campaign. Fit and firing, he has shown he can be an asset.

Given a tough 2024-25, allied to the fact that a host of recently-acquired signings are still in the process of being integrated, Hamshaw feels that the new campaign is one which his side will grow into.

It explains why he is circumspect when it comes to making predictions.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The natural hope is to start well, but there could well be a period of adjustment, with a number of new arrivals being pretty young.

The pragmatic Millers boss, critical of his side's display in their final friendly at Accrington, said: "I'm aware people don't want to hear that it could take time. If I come out with a bold prediction, there’s only one way that can go.

"My job is to try and win every football match that I can, but I want people to be aware that we are in a development phase. There will be times where you go home and think we’ve cracked it and a week later you might think that we are miles from it.

"I cannot guarantee results, but can guarantee hard work and endeavour, and we didn't do that last Saturday, and that infuriated me.