Rotherham United v Shrewsbury Town: Paul Warne wants to see goals shared around

Michael Smith, the Millers’ 24-goal top-scorer, is expected to play, and Warne is confident Josh Kayode will be fit to partner him despite the soreness he felt after Tuesday’s victory over Lincoln City.

But Freddie Ladapo (15 goals) and Will Grigg (six) are injured and Dan Barlaser (eight) is a doubt along with Ollie Rathbone, whose influence is more creative, but who has chipped in with two goals.

Fortunately, one of the reasons Rotherham are top of the table is that they share the goals around, and on Tuesday midfielder Ben Wiles scored his ninth in all competitions this season.

Rotherham United's Ollie Rathbone applauds the fans (Picture: PA)

“A successful team gets goals from all parts of the pitch,” said Warne, who has had 19 different goalscorers so far this season. “Goals from anywhere pay dividends for the team, that goes without saying, but if you just rely on one player and he has a three or four-game dip, you’re in trouble.

“Smudge (Smith)’s goals are a little cherry on the cake. His performances are pretty amazing.

“The responsibility is on all the players to score – from set-pieces, from open play – and Wilesey’s definitely chipped in this season.

“The one he got the other night was really pleasing because I’ve had an issue when my central midfielders shot from 40 yards out, that’s just ridiculous. The ball from Ollie to Wilesey was something to behold.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne

“Not only have the pair Dan and Wilesey scored but I reckon they’ll have quite a few assists.