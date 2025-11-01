For Matt Hamshaw the FA Cup is about "dreams and aspirations", for others a chance to make needed money. For Sam Nombe it is just another chance to score.

For his Rotherham United team, League Two title-chasers Swindon Town at home on Saturday is an opportunity to win, for the sixth game running.

Whatever the motivation, it all points in the same direction.

Nombe missed 12 matches with a torn hamstring but after three substitute appearances the striker is itching for a first start since August, and victory offers an extra game after the Millers reached the Football League Trophy knockouts in midweek.

GOAL HUNGRY: Rotherham United's Sam Nombe (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"You look forward to more opportunities to score goals," says Nombe. "Every game is an opportunity to score, to show myself and give myself the best chance to have the best performances."

For the Millers as a whole, it is about momentum after two wins in their first 13 games of the season.

"It's about building good habits," argues Nombe. "It's about building that mentality of winning. Some games we haven't played our best but we've managed to get results.

"You need those results where you might not perform as well and you still get a win and when you do perform well you get wins so you build consistency.

INTERNATIONAL CALL? Denzel Hall of Rotherham United now has a Jamaican passport (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"It's easy to lose and carry on losing but it's harder to keep winning.

"It gives a lot of boys confidence and a better feel.

"We can go to six wins to go into Burton and Lincoln (next week's League One games)."

Kian Spence (groin), Joe Rafferty (hip), Sean Raggett (quad) and Liam Kelly (calf) have niggles, with boss Hamshaw saying: "We won't take unnecessary risks because we've got two games in a week in League One."

Thomas Holmes is ahead of schedule after a knee injury.

Dutch-born Denzel Hall could win a first international call-up next week after being granted a passport by Jamaica, whose football team is managed by Steve McClaren. They face Ar'Jany Martha's Curacao on November 19.