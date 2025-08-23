Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic: Everton loanee's arrival provides blast of late sunshine amid difficult summer

TOWARDS the end of a difficult summer, Rotherham United are due a bit of overdue sunshine.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signing of Everton loan striker Martin Sherif might just provide that, fingers crossed. Matt Hamshaw will certainly be hoping so.

The 6ft 4in striker, 19, born in Liberia and raised in the Netherlands, has been a prolific scorer coming through the age groups at the Toffees and is also a Dutch youth international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By all accounts, the Millers beat off a lot of interest to sign him. Up to ten clubs, according to Hamshaw.

LOAN SHERIF: Rotherham United have signed Martin Sherif on loan from Everton (Image courtesy of Rotherham United)

On Sherif, who has joined on a season-long loan, the Millers chief said: "I'm really appreciative of the fact that Everton have trusted us with his development. He will be a big player for them in the future."

On the prospects of him being involved against Wigan, Hamshaw added: "Everybody has to start somewhere. I wouldn't bring a player into the building if I didn't think he could go into the first team.

"I'm excited. He'll bring a youthfulness to the team."

After a lunch-time appointment with the Latics, the Millers embark on a key week in the context of their season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A trip to Oakwell to face Barnsley in the EFL Cup is on the menu on Tuesday night followed by another South Yorkshire derby, this time in the league, at Doncaster Rovers next Saturday.

Completing some further transfer business, both ins and outs, is also high in Hamshaw's thoughts, with a bit of wheeling and dealing being highly likely. Hamshaw, seeking a new centre-back and another midfielder or wing-back, in an ideal world, said: "We've got some promising young players. We might need one or two with more experience to help them.

"I'm well aware that I might have to shift out players to bring new ones in. I'd like to think there will be a bit of dealing going off before the deadline.

"There will be offers coming in from other clubs. If we deem those offers acceptable and we can replace the player, that's what we'll do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not going to correct everything in one window. There's been a big turnover of players, a big turnover of staff. It's my job to straighten that up and make sure that, moving forward, we have a team that looks like a 'Rotherham United' team."

Captain Joe Rafferty is back in the fray for the visit of Wigan, who have won three times in their last five visits to Rotherham - while remaining unbeaten in that time.