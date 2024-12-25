Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic: Front men have making up to do

Steve Evans will be looking for more from his Rotherham United forwards at home to Wigan Athletic, and if he gets the chance, a reaction from Joe Hungbo.

The Millers were unable to follow up three straight wins at the New York Stadium when they travelled to Mansfield Town on Saturday, but they are back to home comforts in Christmas week.

To make the most of it, Evans will need more from his front quarter of Mallik Wilks, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe and Andre Green.

"We didn't have any quality (at Mansfield) in the final third," said Evans.

"Our front four can be frightening but they were frighteningly poor on Saturday.

"In the second half we tried to get more forward players onto the pitch and we got ourselves in enough good areas to have got back in the game.

"The movement wasn't as sharp as it's been and the movement, particularly from the big lads who are sharp in those areas. the quality of the ball was difficult for any set-play taker."

The combination had been brilliant in the previous game, a 3-0 win over Northampton Town, but coaxing consistent performances out of his team is perhaps Evans' biggest challenge.

LEFT OUT: Rotherham United's Joe Hungbo

“I think they believed the hype from last week,” he said.

“It was hard for Andre, there wasn't a lot of room in there. Sam and Mallik can do a lot better and Jonno wasn't in the game.”

Another forward with making up to do is Nurenberg loanee Joe Hungbo, who did not make the matchday squad at Field iIll.

“We just left Joe out,” said Evans. “Jack (Holmes) has looked much better in training.”

CRITICAL: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans

Evans is looking to shuffle the pack in the January transfer window and cutting short Hungbo's loan to make space for additions could be an option.

Midfielder Christ Tiehi is unlikely to play until the new year after picking up an injury to his face and shoulder against Northampton. Tiehi saw a consultant on Friday who told him he will be out for 10 days to two weeks with the problem.

A win will take 18th-placed Rotherham above the Latics, with a game in hand.

Wigan manager Shaun Maloney has warned his team: “It’s going to be a big battle at Rotherham, they have a very good squad.