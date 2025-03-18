THE tone for a hugely disappointing season for Rotherham United was set in the reverse fixture between these sides in Buckinghamshire back in August.

Following his team’s 2-0 defeat at Adams Park, Steve Evans admitted to being perplexed at how the visitors failed to get a result.

The Millers were without a goal, let alone a win, after their first three League One fixtures, despite 52 goal attempts in those matches - the best level in the third-tier at the time. At least the disappointment was relatively ‘healthy’ back then.

Unfortunately, the feeling that the tide would turn if Rotherham continued in that vein has not transpired.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Rotherham’s fortunes have not overly changed since and many of their performances have actually failed to hit those levels either, sadly.

The upshot is Evans’ side find themselves in the equivalent of ‘no man’s land’ in a league position that no-one would have envisaged last summer - comfortably closer to the bottom four than the top six by mid-March.

Millers followers may just be grateful for small mercies in that their side holds a nine-point buffer above the team currently in the final relegation spot in Burton.

While Rotherham’s season may be over as a competitive entity, players and management are fighting for their futures.

Rotherham United striker and top-scorer Sam Nombe. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Evans said: "There’s plenty to play for, for us as the management staff for sure.

"I had a brilliant meeting with the chairman (on Friday), absolutely fantastic.

"He wants to see us giving people opportunities towards the end of the season so we can have clarity in decisions on who can play a part for us going forward and who we think might not take us to where we want to go.

"I sat down with the chairman, the board and Rob (Scott - director of football) and we had a full and thorough discussion with an open book."

Evans is entitled to look enviously at the league position of Wanderers, who have proved to be League One's surprise packages in an outstanding campaign which the Scot feels will end in promotion.

They face a Chairboys side who will leapfrog Wrexham into second spot on goal difference if they triumph tonight.

On Wycombe, who boast the best away record in the division, Evans, pictured, added: "For me, this is a team that will get promoted. I think they and Birmingham will be the two that go up automatically. I think Wrexham will (also) most likely grace the Championship because I think they’re good enough to win the play-offs.

"This is a real test for us. In these next number of games we’ve got left, until the end of the season, people have to step up and produce performances and say they are deserving of being here and being a promotion contender ourselves (next season).

"I know the consequences more than anyone. I know the consequences of not standing up between now and the end of the season.