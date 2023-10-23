Rotherham United winger and former Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa player out for next 12 months with a season-ending injury
The former Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa winger, who joined the Millers on a two-year deal from Slovakian outfit Slovan Bratislava, suffered the injury in training, with the 25-year-old set for a long period of rehabilitation after surgery.
It's the latest - and cruellest - injury issue to afflict the Millers, who are in action on Wednesday night at home to Coventry City.
Taylor said: "It's so unfortunate for Andre, his family and the club.
"The recovery time is close to 12 months. We look forward to this time next season and welcoming him back in some capacity. It was something that happened when no-one was near him on the training pitch.
"They're always the worst ones. You could sense a few seconds after he went down how serious it was.
"He'll have surgery this week to repair it. We felt we were just getting him closer to match sharpness. His contributions were getting better.
"He went straight off to hospital with the medical staff. I've spoken to him a couple of times since then.
"All we can do is support him.
"It's a big week for Andre. His partner is due to give birth and he's going to have his operation. As disappointed as he is with the injury, having a baby is a major life event in the other direction.
"It's such a positive thing for him and his family.
"The injury has happened now. We can't stay sad forever in terms of what we're missing out on, we just have to support him. It will be a long road to recovery."