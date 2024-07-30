Rotherham United winger promises fearlessness after fairytale big break
The 22-year-old Hereford product joined Southern League Premier Division Central Stamford at the start of pre-season but was snapped up by League One Rotherham United before playing a competitive game for them, after impressing in a friendly against the Millers.
Manager Steve Evans took the winger on trial on the back of that, and on Saturday handed him a first professional contract quickly after trying him out against Sheffield United.
The deal is for one year, but with the option of a further 12 months.
The freedom Holmes has shown in pre-season – an important quality in a winger – has earned him his professional break, so he is keen not to lose it.
"I feel like I've always been sort of fearless in the way I play," he told his new club's website. "I respected all the players (he has faced so far in pre-season) for the levels they've played at. It's crazy to think about it but I'm just a football lover and when I'm out on the pitch I want to play football and play in the way that has got me here. Whenever I go out on the pitch I just try to play my own goame.
"I would say that sort of fearlessness is instilled in me and hopefully I can carry on with that sort of attitude."
Holmes, Rotherham's 13th signing of the summer, said he always believed he would make it in professional football, but will be forever grateful that Evans saw the potential too.
"I've had a lot of great people around me who made sure I stuck with it and kept doing the right things – my family and some great friends who have always supported me – but within myself I've always thought one day I'm going to do it," he said.
"Hopefully I can look back and say, 'I gave it everything I can.'
"He (Evans) seems to really believe in me, which is nice. it's very much if I’m going to perform, I'll play. He's reiterated that to me so it's just about doing that – working hard, training well and when I get the chances, just trying to take it.
"I'm going to be forever grateful for this opportunity. I'll never forget where I've come from and I feel like that's going to help me. It's helped me as a player and definitely helped me as a person as well."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.