Rotherham United won't enjoy 'procession to promotion' warns manager Paul Warne

The Millers ended a run of three league games without a win as Ben Wiles and Chiedozie Ogbene both found the far corner in the opening 13 minutes to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

The Imps responded with a goal eight minutes from time as Tom Hopper finished off a fine move from the visitors but Rotherham held on for all three points which opened up a seven-point gap to third-placed MK Dons.

The win means Rotherham will be guaranteed promotion if they win six of their remaining eight games, but even that would require MK Dons to end the season with an unblemished record.

MANAGER: Paul Warne. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire

The victory put the Millers back in a strong position but Warne insists there is still plenty more work to be done.

“It was very nervy. In the first half we were excellent and more like us. We could have gone up three or four and made it an easier second half," he reflected.

“I warned the lads at half-time that if they get the next goal and it’s quiet in the stadium and a bit edgy then they are going to get their tails up.

“We had to change our system and the opposition had the ascendancy and it turned into a basketball match then it was all them really.

VICTORY: Rotherham United 2-1 Lincoln City. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire

“I am really pleased with three points. It’s not about performances. They do feel a little bit sorry for themselves.