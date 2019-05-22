Carlton Morris’s signing will ‘pump up’ Rotherham United strikeforce, says Paul Warne

ROTHERHAM UNITED have agreed a season-long loan deal to sign Norwich City striker Carlton Morris, who will join the club officially on July 1.

Morris, 23, will link up with the Millers for a second loan stint after spending time at the club in the second half of 2016-17, where he made eight appearances.

The powerfully-built striker and Carrow Road academy product is seeking to make up for lost time after spending the whole of the 2018-19 season on the rehabilitation trail after suffering a serious knee injury last May.

The Cambridge-born player’s last first-team appearance came in the League One play-off final at Wembley 12 months ago when he damaged his anterior cruciate ligament while playing, ironically, for Shrewsbury Town against the Millers.

Morris struck ten times in 54 appearances for the Shrews in a season-long loan during 2017-18, helping to earn the Shropshire side two trips to the national stadium, having scored in the Checkatrade Trophy last-four victory over Yeovil and against Charlton in the second leg of the play-off semi-finals.

Manager Paul Warne said: “I am really pleased. We need to pump up our strike force and Carlton is someone that I have wanted to sign.

“I have been speaking to him for a while now and I went down to sit with Norwich last week and explained what it is that I like about him, how we play and that I thought he would fit in.

“He plays off-the-shoulder, he is nice and quick, but big and strong. He has a great work ethic and he is exactly the sort of striker that thrives at this club, so he will join a pretty impressive front line and we will be looking to add another one there as well.”

Bradford Park Avenue have appointed former Bradford City midfielder Garry Thompson as their new manager.

Thompson, 38, succeeds Mark Bower, who left the National League North club this week.

On his appointment, Thompson said: “It is fantastic to come back to Bradford, a city I have such great memories of.

“Bradford (Park Avenue) have been doing some really hard work and the contacts and support they have made available to us is impressive.

“I will be using every resource they have made available to me to achieve the best for the club.”

Huddersfield Town have announced their first pre-season friendly of the close season and will visit Rochdale on Wednesday, July 17 (7.45pm kick-off).