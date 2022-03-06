Paul Warne not panicking despite Rotherham United squandering huge chance against MK Dons

Rotherham’s form has dipped in recent games, even if results have not, but on Saturday it came to a head in a fixture that could have all-but sealed a third promotion to the Championship in five years.

Beat third-place MK Dons and the Millers could have been as many as 13 points clear of the play-offs. Twenty-five minutes in when Dan Harvie was sent off for the Dons for pushing Chiedozie Ogbene, it was looking good for the Millers, especially when Dan Barlaser converted the spot-kick.

But from there, Rotherham were unable to make the man advantage count.

Dan Barlaser: Fires the Millers ahead from the penalty spot but they couldn’t hold on. (Picture: PA)

The visitors, were level in the 57th minute out of nothing through Harry Darling, from Dean Lewington’s header, at the back post to guide the ball into the far corner.

And Dons stunned the hosts again in the 59th minute with Eisa finishing off clinically from David Kasumu’s ball.

Michael Smith was inches away from equalising with a flicked effort from Ben Wiles’ cross, then with a more powerful strike following Ogbene’s run and centre. But the life had been sucked out of the home crowd, even if manager Paul Warne refused to be downcast.

“I think in the first half we were the better side,” he said. “But in the second we didn’t do enough to take something from the game. We didn’t move the ball quickly enough and it enabled the 10 players to get behind the ball.

Milton Keynes Dons' Mohamed Eisa (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal against Rotherham (Picture: PA)

“I’ll watch the game back and try and reinforce how I felt. There’s no drama, we just have to discuss what went wrong.

“We were playing a very good MK side and it might be a good wake-up call that we need to get back at it.”

Rotherham United: Vickers, Harding, Ihiekwe, Mattock, Barlaser (Kayode 75), Ogbene, Rathbone,Wiles ,Ferguson (Osei-Tutu 68), Smith, Ladapo (Bola 80). Unused substitutes: Johansson, Wood, MacDonald, Odofin.

Milton Keynes Dons: Cumming, O’Hora, Darling, Lewington, Watson, McEachran (Kasumu 49), Coventry, Harvie, Parrott (Kesler 69), Eisa, Twine (Boateng 84).Unused substitutes: Matthew Smith, Corbeanu, Kemp, Ravizzoli.

Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser celebrates scoring (Picture: PA)